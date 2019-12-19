‘Assembly nod will be sought for SC, education Bills in next session’

The State government will seek clearance of the Legislative Assembly for the A.P. State Commission for Scheduled Castes Bill, 2019, and the A.P. Education (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in its next session consequent to a majority of the MLCs voting for certain amendments on the last day of the winter session on Tuesday.

“Since the Bills were not passed by the Council in their original form, they have to be sent back to the Assembly, which will be done in the next session,” said Minister for I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani).

Council Chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed had to put the A.P. State Commission for Scheduled Castes Bill, 2019, meant for formation of a separate commission for the SCs, to vote after the TDP MLCs insisted that an amendment be made to Clause 12-B that is related to categorisation of the SCs, investigation and monitoring of matters concerning the safeguards provided to them under the Constitution and the evaluation of such safeguards.

Regarding the Education (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to make English medium compulsory from Classes 1 to 6 in all the government schools from the coming academic year, the opposition MLCs wanted that Telugu medium option be given to the students.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr. Venkataramaiah said the Assembly had passed a total of 22 Bills and the Council 20 during the winter session.