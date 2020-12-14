ASI injured in bid to stop fight over farm land

VEERAVASARAM (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

Stern action will be taken against the attacker: DGP

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police, P. Parthasaradhi, and another person, Babji, suffered injuries when a land owner attacked them with a sickle at Bobbanapalli village in the district on Sunday.

The accused, R. Arun Kumar, sold away his two acres of land to his relative Satyanarayana, who leased the land to a farmer. When the farmer prepared to harvest the crop, Arun prevented the labourers.

The farmer called ‘Dial 100’ and alerted the police. Immediately, the ASI along with his staff rushed to the spot. When Mr. Parthasaradhi tried to stop the two parties, Arun Kumar attacked the ASI with a sickle causing head injury to him, said Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Narayan Naik.

Locals provide first aid

“The locals provided first aid to the ASI. He is being treated in a hospital at Bhimavaram. Stern action will be taken against the accused who attacked the ASI,” Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said.

He directed the SP to call on the ASI at the hospital and see to it that he would get better treatment. Mr. Sawang thanked the villagers who gave first aid to the ASI and alerted the police immediately.

Special teams formed

Mr. Naik said that doctor recommended surgery to the ASI. A case was registered and special teams have been constituted to nab the accused. The condition of other patient was stable, he said.

“We will shift Mr. Parthasaradhi to Eluru for better treatment, if necessary,” the SP said.