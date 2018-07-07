Vijayawada

Army recruitment rally begins

Fitness of a job aspirant being tested at the recruitment rally in Kakinada on Friday.

Fitness of a job aspirant being tested at the recruitment rally in Kakinada on Friday.   | Photo Credit: S_RAMBABU

3,842 take part in physical fitness test on the first day

As many as 3,842 youngsters took part in the physical fitness tests on the first day of the 10-day army recruitment rally held at the District Sports Authority stadium here on Friday. Of the participants, 445 candidates were rejected as their measurements were not meeting the requirements. From the rest, 412 candidates succeeded the running test and got the eligibility for medical tests, which would be conducted on Saturday.

Over 56,000 youth from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts, and the Union Enclave Yanam registered online for the rally that was intended to recruit suitable candidates to fill in the soldier vacancies.

Those who got their turn on the first day reached the city by Thursday night and slept on the roads outside the venue.

The sudden rain in the early hours of the day made the test miserable for them with the sandy stretch of the stadium turned slurry. Recruitment Officer Shashank Verma told the media that the rally would be held as per the schedule and ambulance service was available to take care of the candidates who fell ill during process of attending the fitness tests.

