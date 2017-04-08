Architecture students get curious about Amaravati plan impact

Students of architecture from across the country had a glimpse of the master plans of the capital city Amaravati at a workshop organised by the AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) here on Friday.

They expressed views on the various design elements and logistics that go into the construction of Amaravati and enquired how the CRDA had planned to mitigate the likely impact of urbanisation on agriculture and environment in executing the mega project.

Addressing the young architects, CRDA Additional Commissioner A. Mallikarjuna said Amaravati was going to be a greenfield city and that the London-based Foster + Partners had submitted their concept plan for the 900-acre core government complex while the Singapore consortium Surbana-Jurong prepared the overall master plan.

Mr. Mallikarjuna and CRDA Additional Commissioner (administration) V. Rama Manohara Rao explained the objective, importance and concept of the capital plan. Later, the students exchanged views with senior architects of Foster + Partners stationed in London. CRDA Directors R. Rama Krishna Rao and J.S.R.K. Sastry and Joint Director (communications) S. Sreenivasa Jeevan were among those present.