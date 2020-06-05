AR constable battling for life in East Godavari

KAKINADA

05 June 2020 23:02 IST

He had shot himself with a rifle

An Armed Reserve constable, A. Narasimha Varma, who allegedly attempted suicide by shooting himself with a service rifle on Thursday night, is battling for life in the Government General Hospital in Kakinada city in East Godavari district.

Mr. Varma, 31, reportedly shot himself through the lower jaw while he was on the duty at the Sub-Treasury office in Kakinada.

GGH Superintendent M. Raghavendra Rao said the health condition of Mr. Varma was deteriorating and he was admiutted to the Intensive Critical Care Unit. Most of his left eye had been injured as the bullet came through it. However, he was responding to medical treatment, the doctor said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that the police were yet to establish the reason that drove Varma him to shoot himself. Mr. Nayeem said an investigation was on.

Mr. Varma belongs to Pallam village and resides in the Kakinada city. Those suffering from suicidal tendencies could call GGH-Kakinada 98499-03870 for counselling and guidance.