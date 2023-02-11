HamberMenu
APTF leaders resent delay in payment of salaries

February 11, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 04:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) on Friday expressed serious concern over the inordinate delay in payment of salaries for the month of January to 80% of the teachers and pensioners in the State.

In a statement, the federation’s State president Ch. Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy said 80% of the teachers in the State were waiting for their salaries for the month of January. They said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who claimed that the financial health of the State was sound, should explain the cause of the delay in disbursement of salaries to teachers in the State.

“If the delay is a deliberate act to harass the government employees and teachers, the government should rethink its stand and immediately pay salaries to them,” they said, citing the Supreme Court directive that after working for the entire month, an employee was entitled to receive his/her salary on time.

Stating that the government was indifferent to several appeals made by the employees and teachers for payment of their salaries and other pending benefits, the federation president Ms. Manjula said if their demand was not met immediately, the APTF would launch a sustained agitation and take it to its logical end.

