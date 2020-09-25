APSSDC makes partnerships onskill colleges

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Information Technology M. Goutham Reddy has said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on equipping the youth in the State with 21st century skills.

Speaking while participating through a video conference in a programme where the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed Memoranda of Understanding with Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), NSE Academy Limited and National Research Develeopment Corporation for partnerships in running the proposed skill colleges that would offer industry-aligned courses.

APSSDC Chairman Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Skill Development and Training Department G. Anantha Ramu, AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, Managing Director and CEO of the Corporation Arja Srikanth, CEOs of DBF and NSE Academy Vishal Bharadwaj and Abhilash Misra respectively and S.K. Sahu from NRDC were also present.