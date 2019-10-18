APSRTC unions extend support to striking Telangana staff

Members of the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and a few other unions in the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Thursday staged a demonstration at the exit gate of the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) here to express solidarity with the striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

Holding their union flags and raising slogans, they condemned what they called ‘anti-worker’ policies of the Telangana government, and said Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should initiate steps to address the issues of the corporation staff.

Arrears sought

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Employees Union meanwhile, met their Vice-Chairman and Managing Director M.T. Krishna Babu on Thursday and urged him for immediate payment of pending arrears to the employees.

In a memorandum submitted to Mr. Krishna Babu, the union leaders demanded payment of the 40 % arrears pertaining to 2013 wage revision, pending salaries of the retired employees for 15 months they had stayed off duties during the ‘Samakhyandhra’ agitation and the cash the employees were to receive towards uniform allowances pending for last four years. The memorandum comprised a charter of 18 demands.

Mr. Krishna Babu promised to clear the payments as soon as the Corporation received the ₹1,000 crore bank loan it had applied for.