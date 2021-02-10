APSRTC team in Gujarat to study best practices for developing bus ports

Image used for representational purpose only.

A team of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials, led by its Vice-Chairman and Managing Director R.P. Thakur, is on a three-day visit to Gujarat to study the best practices and the PPP model for development of international standard bus ports (terminals) developed by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and replicate the same here.

Mr. Thakur, along with Chief Engineer Srinivas, CEO of AP Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Ltd (APUIAML) Prakash Gaur and senior officials Raj Dabburi and Narayana Reddy, visited Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

On the first day on Monday, Mr. Thakur met his counterpart from GSRTC S.J. Haider whose team made a presentation on operations and other key factors at the seven bus terminals developed as bus ports at Ranip and Geeta Mandir in Ahmedabad, CBS and Makarpura Vadodara, Surat, Mehsana and Rajkot. The AP team visited the Ranip and Geeta Mandir bus ports to assess the development model, the various facilities there and the commercial amenities developed in PPP mode.

On Tuesday, they visited the BRTS Command and Control Station and the electric buses operating on the BRTS corridor. Operation of electric buses and the charging infrastructure were a special area of interest for the team members. Being run by private operators, the electric buses have reduced pollution.

The APSRTC is exploring different means of developing its bus stations and introducing electric buses in the State.

The idea is to implement the best practices being followed in Gujarat in the State to improve the commuting facility.