APSPDCL MD promises to revise power bills

27 May 2020 11:40 IST

Many consumers in Anantapur had complained that their bills were inflated

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(APSPDCL) chairman-cum-managing director(CMD) H. Haranatha Rao has promised to get the faulty bills of many consumers rectified, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader G. Obulu Konda Reddy.

In a release here on Tuesday, Mr. Obulu, who is the convener of Rayalaseema Abhivrudhi Committee of the party, said that he had written a letter to the CMD following a barrage of complaints from the consumers that their bills were inflated as the meter reading was taken between 67 days and 75 days for individual consumers in Anantapur and the total number of power units consumed were divided into two bills for March and April months.

Financial burden

“Such flawed billing had put a heavy financial burden on most consumers. The SPDCL software, instead of dividing the units consumed into 31 days (March) + 30 days (April) and remaining in May, had divided it into 35 to 36 days each month in two bills, sending most consumers into Category C (Above 500 units per month),” Mr. Obulu said. Responding to his letter, Mr. Haranatha Rao told Mr. G. Obulu over telephone that he would instruct the company staff to rectify the bills in such cases and resend the bills as there was still time for the payment till June 15.

