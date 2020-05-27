Vijayawada

APSPDCL MD promises to revise power bills

Many consumers in Anantapur had complained that their bills were inflated

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(APSPDCL) chairman-cum-managing director(CMD) H. Haranatha Rao has promised to get the faulty bills of many consumers rectified, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader G. Obulu Konda Reddy.

In a release here on Tuesday, Mr. Obulu, who is the convener of Rayalaseema Abhivrudhi Committee of the party, said that he had written a letter to the CMD following a barrage of complaints from the consumers that their bills were inflated as the meter reading was taken between 67 days and 75 days for individual consumers in Anantapur and the total number of power units consumed were divided into two bills for March and April months.

Financial burden

“Such flawed billing had put a heavy financial burden on most consumers. The SPDCL software, instead of dividing the units consumed into 31 days (March) + 30 days (April) and remaining in May, had divided it into 35 to 36 days each month in two bills, sending most consumers into Category C (Above 500 units per month),” Mr. Obulu said. Responding to his letter, Mr. Haranatha Rao told Mr. G. Obulu over telephone that he would instruct the company staff to rectify the bills in such cases and resend the bills as there was still time for the payment till June 15.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 11:42:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/apspdcl-md-promises-to-revise-power-bills/article31684655.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY