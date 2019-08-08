APSCHE keen on getting rid of rote system of learning, says Chairman

Making a strong pitch against the corporatisation of education, Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy on Wednesday said that the system should be revamped to infuse natural methods of learning.

Addressing a gathering of academicians at a workshop titled ‘revamping corporate education’ on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said that the APSCHE was keen on doing away with the rote system of learning, replacing it with the natural methods wherein the students could learn and assimilate knowledge in a natural environment.

“We are at the crossroads as we have been left strained financial resources after bifurcation. Yet, we need to change for a better society and it should start from our educational institutions,’’ said Mr. Reddy.

Quoting the National Educational Policy report, Mr. Reddy said that he was not in favour of preparing identical groups of students. “Each student is different and they should be allowed to learn in a natural manner,” he observed.

Faculty recruitment

Former member of Academic Senate of Acharya Nagarjuna University, D.A.R. Subramaniyam said that the State government should strengthen the government schools and recruit adequate faculty members in colleges so that parents could admit their children to government institutions.

A decade has passed after engineering colleges in ANU were set up, but there has been no recruitment of faculty members yet, he added. The programme organised by Jana Vignan Vedika saw a number of academicians taking part in it. JVV secretary V. Lakshmana Reddy said corporatisation of education was the cause of many evils in the society. Bommidala Srikrishnamurthy Trust chairman Bommidala Srikrishna Murthy was present.