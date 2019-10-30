Applications invited for self-employment training

The Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) has invited applications for a 40-day free self-employment vocational training programmes for unemployed youth in rural areas.

“The training programmes for the male candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be held from November 18 to December 24 at its campus at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad,” BIRED director S. Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday said in a release,

“Training will be imparted in mobile servicing for the candidates with basic qualification of SSC, MS Office for those who have passed intermediate and above, and Accounting Package Tally with GST for the candidates who have passed B.Com.

Eligibility

Candidates aged between 19 and 30 years can apply for the programmes by logging in to www.bired.org before November 5. The selected candidates will be provided with free boarding, training, laboratory and charges for travelling to the campus will be reimbursed.