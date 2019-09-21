Applications invited for BAMS, BHMS and BYNS courses

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) issued a notification on Friday inviting separate online applications from all over India for admission to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Science (BNYS) courses under the management quota in private unaided non-minority AYUSH colleges in the State for the year 2019-20, according to an official release.

The application forms will be available on https://bahnumq.apntruhs.in from 11 a.m. on September 21 till 5 p.m. on September 27 and the provisional merit list will be released on September 28.

The dates for verification of original certificates and counselling are yet to be announced. The registration fee is ₹3,540.

There are 48 seats in Maharaja Homoeo Medical College, Vizianagaram (tuition fee ₹3 lakh); 50 seats in KKC Homoeopathy College at Parameswara Mangalam in Chittoor district (₹3 lakh); 50 seats in CARE Yoga, Naturopathy Medical College, Bapatla (₹1.50 lakh); 50 seats in Sri Adi Siva Sadguru Ali Saheb Sivaaryula Homoeopathy Medical College, Guntakal (₹3 lakh); 50 seats in ASR Homoeopathic Medical College at Prathipadu near Tadepalligudem (₹3 lakh); and 50 seats in Patanjali Maharshi Naturopathy and Yoga Medical College, Guntakal (₹75,000).