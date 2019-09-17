App launched to promote pig farming

Pig Master, an app, that provides pig farmers information about pig breeding, management, animal ratio calculation, disease solutions and project report making, was launched by Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Vice-Chancellor Y. Hari Babu at the NTR College of Veterinary Sciences at Gannavaram here on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh stood in the ninth position in pig population in the country. Until recently pig farming was taken up mostly as a “traditional caste occupation” and by socio-economic weaker sections due to various religious taboos and beliefs, said K Bhargav Kumar, a MVSc scholar who developed the app.

The app developed for the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education was made available to the public through Google Play.

With the help of the app, field veterinarians, middle level extension professionals involved in providing services to the pig farmers could promote pig farming in other sections of population, Mr. Kumar said.