A.P. rivers discharge over 4,400 tmcft into the sea

The unprecedented floods witnessed in Krishna, Godavari and Vamsadhara, three major rivers of the State, had resulted in their discharging a record 4,466.78 tmcft water into the Bay of Bengal in this monsoon year (beginning June 1).

The “outflow” from these rivers into the sea in the last monsoon year (June 2018 to June 2019) was just 2,588 tmcft and the outflow in the monsoon year (June 2017 to June 2018) before that was just 1,149 tmcft. A little over 1,600 tmcft is ususally consumed per annum for various purposes — irrigation, industrial and domestic.

The proper utilisation of floodwater has become the focus of the State government with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterating the importance of increasing the carrying capacity of the canals to enable quick filling of reservoirs in the Rayalaseema region. Though there were record floods in the three major rivers of the State, the carrying capacity of canals to various reservoirs in the drought-prone districts had become a bottleneck.

CM asks officialsto get cracking

While it required three months to fill medium and minor irrigation reservoirs and tanks that were linked to these on the major rivers, the Chief Minister asked the officials to find a way to fill them in one month.

The State on an average consumes 1,600 tmcft in a monsoon year (MY). A consumption of 1,150.44 tmcft was recorded in MY 2017-18, 1,698.79 tmcft in subsequent year (MY 2018-19) and with still five months to go in this MY a consumption of 1,615 tmcft has already been crossed. Similarly, 992.54 tmcft was utilised for irrigation in MY 2017-18, 1,540.94 tmcft in the subsequent year (MY 2018-19) and 1,513 tmcft in this MY.

The difference in storage which depends on the rainfall of the previous year and the total water in all the major reservoirs also provided an indication on the availability of water, Water Resources Department officials said. The water in the reservoirs increased by 360.96 tmcft at the end of MY 2017-18 and reduced by 28.87 tmcft at the end of MY 2018-19. Because of the repeated floods in the rivers this year, there has been an increase of 1,066 tmcft in this MY (2019-2020) till date, the officials said.