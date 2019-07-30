A.P. police worried over rise in crimes against women

Rise in cases of crime against women is worrying the AP Police. During the weekly Spandana programme launched by the government, 18.3% of the total complaints received by the police were crimes against women.

Remaining grievances include: 19% civil disputes, 15% hurt cases, 11% property-related cases, 8% white collar offences, 4.7% family disputes and 15% others, Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang revealed during a press conference here on Monday.

‘97% cases solved’

“Police had received as many as 10,000 complaints in the State in the last four Spandana programmes, of which 97% were resolved. Police registered 3,086 cases and Kurnool district topped in receiving and resolving the grievances, followed by East and West Godavari districts and Anantapur,” Mr. Sawang explained.

Raids on betters and smugglers

Following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, raids were conducted on gambling, cricket betting rackets, ganja smuggling and on sale of banned gutka products in the last 45 days in the State.

Police booked 888 cases against gutka smugglers and sellers and arrested 1,251 persons, and 107 cases were registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 325 were held.

Similarly, 1,026 cases were booked under the Excise Act and 1,147 were arrested. As many as 9,787 gamblers were held in 3,180 cases and 205 cricket betting cases were booked, Mr. Sawang said.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Additional DGs Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, Harish Kumar Gupta, IGs, DIGs, SPs of various wings were present.