Anuradha returns as Guntur civic chief

C. Anuradha, Member Secretary, A.P. Property Tax Board, has been posted as Commissioner, Guntur Municipal Corporation. This is the third time that Ms. Anuradha is being posted as Commissioner in the last four years.

During her tenures earlier, Ms. Anuradha had earned appreciation for deftly handing the strike by sanitation employees. She also initiated several development works in the city, but was transferred in April 2018 during a major reshuffle after a severe bout of diarrhoea broke out in parts of Old Guntur.

The new Commissioner will have plenty of work on hand. The UGD works are in limbo with the contractor shying away from completing the work citing non-payment of arrears. Many roads in the city have been dug up and restoration of roads has not been carried out. Sanitation in many parts of the city has deteriorated.

She will have to complete the process of conducting elections to the GMC after a gap of nearly 10 years.