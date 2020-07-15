Anti-Human Trafficking Units to have more teeth

The Centre has issued directions for establishment of Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in every district and strengthening them in the State to curb the crime of trafficking in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
The Ministry of Home Affairs, Women Safety Cell, has given details of funds released during 2010 to 2019 for setting up AHTUs in 50% districts of India, and later in March 2020 funds were released for setting up of AHTUs in all districts.
In this context, NGOs have urged the State government to strengthen the AHTUs across the State and set up new ones.
Ongole-based ‘Help’ secretary N.V. Rammohan in a letter submitted to DGP Gautam Sawang urged him to empower the AHTUs on the lines of the powers of regular police stations as that helps in speedy investigation of the trafficking cases in the State.
“At present there are five AHTUs in the State but none has the powers of police stations,” he said.
“The police personnel facing stress with different law and order cases and also with bandobast duties are facing challenges in dealing with these trafficking cases and are failing to get convictions for traffickers because of weak investigation,” he said.
