Anti-Human Trafficking Club launched

“This is the first time a club to understand the contours of human trafficking has been launched in the city. Students have the potential to make the country a safer place,” said AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

Ms. Padma said such clubs were needed everywhere after inaugurating Anti-Human Trafficking Club club launched by the Social Work Department of Maris Stella College and International Justice Mission, here on Tuesday. The launch of the club coincided with World Human Rights Day which is observed on December 10 .

Chennai example

“Such clubs function successfully in Chennai and we want ensure they work effectively in our State as well,” said Ms. Padma. She said students could prevent human trafficking if they gain insights into the mechanism.

Krishna district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said World Human Rights Day was first observed in December 1984 to honour the proclamation of Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He lauded the initiative taken by the members of the college and IJM.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order), V. Harshavardhan Raju appealed to students to be champions of the cause. He urged them to carry forward the spirit of human rights.

"Most of those being trafficked are young children and women. Police have introduced several measures for the protection of women and children who are in distress,” said Mr. Raju.