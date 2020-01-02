Anti-Corruption Bureau books 243 cases in 2019

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cracked the whip on the corrupt and as many as 243 cases were registered in 2019.

The cases included trap, disproportionate assets (DA), criminal misconduct, regular enquiries, surprise checks and discreet enquiries.

The ACB sleuths focussed on about 20 departments in the State. The highest of 36 cases were registered against the personnel of the Revenue Department, 11 against the staff of home affairs, nine against those in municipal administration, seven (energy) and six cases against the staff of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

“We have taken several measures to prevent corruption. Complainants can call on ‘Spandana-14400 (CM office toll free number), email: dg.acb@ap.gov.in, Whatsapp No.8333995858, Twitter account: dgacbap, Facebook page: dgacbap and Toll Free Telephone No.1064,” said Director-General (ACB) Kumar Viswajeet.

The percentage of convictions during 2019 was 57.89 against 56.36 in 2018 in trap cases. In DA cases, 56.52% were convicted, while it was 58.06 % in 2018.

The State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIM, Ahmedabad, to study the reasons for corruption in various government departments. A report has been submitted on how to weed out corruption.

Preventive wing

Besides, ACB is planning to establish preventive division in ACB to examine systems, practices and procedures in all government departments and other units, identify loopholes and make recommendations to bring corruption at ‘Zero’ level, according to Mr. Viswajeet.

Those against whom trap cases were registered in 2019 include Boina Mosha, Deputy Registrar and Divisional Cooperative Officer, Visakhapatnam, Haseena Bee, Tehsildar, Gudur in Kurnool district, Patireddy Sankara, Revenue Inspector, Parvatipuram Municipality in Vizianagaram district, G. Raja Shekar, Assistant Engineer, Nandyal in Kurnool district, Kolle Raghavaiah, Tehsildar, Bapatla in Guntur district.

In DA cases, Akkiraju Siva Prasad, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Kurnool, Kandasani Suresh Reddy, Assistant Executive Engineer, Panchayat Raj Department, Ananthapur, Rachuri Siva Rao, Estate Officer, AP Tourism Department, Vijayawada, Javvaji Srinivasa Rao, senior assistant, Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), Guntur, and Mannam Lakshmi Narasimham, Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition), Telugu Ganga Project, Rapur, Nellore district and others were booked, he said.

Of the 40 surprise checks, 14 were conducted on Sub-Registrar offices and 19 checks were conducted on BC and Social Welfare departments in the States.

Six inspections were done on Transport department and check posts and found many irregularities, Mr. Viswajeet added.