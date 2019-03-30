Another MLA joins YSRCP

Another sitting MLA, this time from Kodumur, M. Mani Gandhi has joined the YSRCP in the presence of Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meet at Yemmiganur in Kurnool district. Mr. Gandhi is the second sitting MLA in Kurnool district, after S.V. Mohan Reddy, to have defected back to YSRCP after moving to the TDP. Mr Gandhi won on a YSRCP ticket in 2014 and switched over to the TDP in 2016 along with a few other MLAs. According to sources in the party, Mr. Gandhi was miffed with the TDP for not being named the candidate for Kodumur. The MLA reportedly made a statement that he could not kill his self-respect, and alleged that he had joined TDP after the party offered him money.