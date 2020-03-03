Annual requirement of sand estimated at three crore tonnes

V. Raghavendra

03 March 2020 09:58 IST

‘Door delivery to bulk consumers in vehicles will commence in a week’

The Andhra Pradesh government has estimated the annual requirement of sand to be between two to three crore metric tonnes and it supplied 86 lakh metric tonnes since the beginning of September 2019 through A.P. Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC). The corporation has been appointed as the agency for selling the minor mineral and tracking the sales online and through a vast surveillance network.

The APMDC has got over 17,000 GPS-equipped vehicles registered with it, including 10,000 and odd delivering sand at the doorstep of consumers. A close watch is kept on the extraction of sand and its transportation by 100 mobile parties and thorough frisking is done at 389 check-posts. Besides, the movements of sand are being monitored with the help of data analytics to ensure that there is no oversupply to some contractors to eliminate the scope for resale to small consumers.

Speaking at an interaction with a select group of media persons at APMDC headquarters near here on Monday, APMDC Vice-Chairman & Managing Director M. Madhusudhan Reddy said: “Ever since the online sale of sand has been introduced by the government, we have achieved up to 80% to 90% efficiency. I am confident it will be even better in the days to come.”

Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy further said online booking of sand began last year itself but the door delivery to bulk consumers in vehicles registered with the APMDC would commence in about a week. The sand is being delivered to the general consumers from the start without any hitch.

APMDC also commissioned AP Sand Vigilance App on Google Play Store which can be used by officers to track sand transactions of bulk and general consumers, internal sand transfer details and e-auction information related to sand sourced through desilting.