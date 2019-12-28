Annual police sports and games meet begins

The three-day Vijayawada City Police Annual Games and Sports Meet began here on Saturday. Police Comissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao received the honour from the police and launched the meet.

The sportsmen who participated in international, national and State-level events lit the sports torch and participated in the run to mark the launch of the meet.

Events such as kabaddi, volleyball, handball, basketball, shuttle, tennis, long jump, running, high jump, short put, discus throw will be conducted for the personnel from Law and Order-1, Law and Order-2, Traffic, City Armed Reserve (CAR), City Security Wing (CSW) and Crime zones.

The meet will provide relief for the police personnel and help them maintain good health, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Administration) S. Harikrishna.

DCP (Law and Order) Harshavardhan Raju, DCP (crime) D. Koteswara Rao, CSW Additional DCP Udaya Rani, Additional DCP (Traffic) T.V. Nagaraju and other officers participated.