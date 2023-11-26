ADVERTISEMENT

ANMs to make door-to-door visits as part of Aarogya Suraksha 2.0. from Dec. 1

November 26, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust CEO Venkateswar asked health officials to highlight main points of the Aarogyasri scheme while handing over the brochures to people

The Hindu Bureau

The second phase of Aarogya Suraksha, termed Aarogya Suraksha 2.0., will begin from January 1 in the State and that ANMs will start making door-to-door visits from December 1 to distribute Aarogyasri brochures, YSR Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust CEO Venkateswar instructed health officials of all districts.

Participating in a virtual training programme for ANMs from 26 districts from his office in Mangalagiri on November 25 (Saturday), Mr. Venkateswar asked them to highlight main points of the Aarogyasri scheme while handing over the brochures to people and also ensure that at least one in a family has the app on their mobile phones.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US