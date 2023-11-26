ANMs to make door-to-door visits as part of Aarogya Suraksha 2.0. from Dec. 1

November 26, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The second phase of Aarogya Suraksha, termed Aarogya Suraksha 2.0., will begin from January 1 in the State and that ANMs will start making door-to-door visits from December 1 to distribute Aarogyasri brochures, YSR Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust CEO Venkateswar instructed health officials of all districts.

Participating in a virtual training programme for ANMs from 26 districts from his office in Mangalagiri on November 25 (Saturday), Mr. Venkateswar asked them to highlight main points of the Aarogyasri scheme while handing over the brochures to people and also ensure that at least one in a family has the app on their mobile phones.

