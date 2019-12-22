Andhra Pradesh share in Thrift fund hiked to 16%, says Peddireddi

Rural Development Minister and Krishna district in-charge Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy here on Saturday said that the State government has increased its contribution from eight percent to 16 percent in the thrift fund of the handloom weavers associated with cooperative societies in the State.

The Department of Handlooms monitors the Thrift fund, the savings of weavers collected by a co-operative society.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani, Transport Minister Perni Nani and Collector A. MD. Imtiaz handed over financial assistance to weavers under the Y.S.R. Chenetha Hastham Scheme at Pedana in Krishna district.

“A total of 75,143 weaver families are benefiting from the Netanna Hastham scheme in the State and ₹180.58 crore of assistance is being given under it (in the present fiscal),” added Mr. Reddy.

Weavers producing silk saris would be offered a bank loan of ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh towards input cost.

Mr. Imtiaz said 37 cooperative societies were in operation in Krishna district while more than 4,000 weavers were not members of any cooperative society.

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta said that ₹20.02 crores were distributed among as many as 8,344 weavers from all over the district under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme on Saturday.

After formally inaugurating the scheme at the weavers’ dominant locality, Neerugattuvaripalle, in Madanapalle town, Collector Bharat Gupta spoke jubilantly about the national and international demand for silk saris of Neerugattuvaripalle.

Addressing the weavers at the function, he urged them to utilize the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme to strengthen their equipment and become efficient in the market.

Assuring the weavers that every beneficiary would receive the money, he said, “There are some weavers who are yet to register their names for the benefit, and also some weavers are stranded due to technical glitches. All would be covered.”