Andhra Pradesh government introduces Education Bill

The AP Education Act 1/1982 (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday following amendments made by the Legislative Council. Minister K. Kanna Babu, on behalf of Minister for Education A. Suresh, introduced the Bill that was passed by the Assembly in December last making English medium mandatory from classes 1 to 6 in government schools. The Council amended clauses making selection of medium optional by the student or parent.