Fasal Bima Yojana will be more effective if Centre and State share premium, says Jagan

Necessary changes made to ensure joint implementation, says Union Agriculture Minister

The government has brought every crop under insurance coverage, says Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has suggested some changes in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, saying that it would benefit all farmers.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday participated in a video conference with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar over bringing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana the YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme together.

During the conference, the Chief Minister said that all agricultural activities in the State had been brought under 10,444 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), where every details pertaining to the crops grown by farmers was being recorded and geo-tagged under e-cropping scheme.

“The crop data get updated on a real-time basis. The State Government has cleared all hurdles of bringing every crop under insurance coverage through e-cropping. The government is paying the premiums that are to be paid by farmers and the State,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The free crop insurance scheme would go a long way, if the Central and State governments bear equal shares of the premium paid by small and marginal farmers,” he said and requested the Union Minister to consider the proposal.

The Chief Minister thanked the Centre for including Andhra Pradesh in the Fasal Bima Yojana and making changes in the guidelines.

Mr. Narendra Singh Tomar appreciated the Chief Minister for protecting the interests of farmers, by bringing ‘revolutionary reforms in the agriculture sector’.

He thanked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for participating in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. “The necessary changes have been made in the crop insurance scheme as per the suggestions given by various State governments. The scheme will be jointly implemented by the State governments and the Cente,” said Mr. Tomar.

Acknowledging the innovative programmes introduced by the State Government, the Union Minister said that a meeting would be held with Agriculture Ministers of States to discuss innovative schemes. “The schemes pertaining to natural farming and Agri Infra Fund being implemented in Andhra Pradesh are very inspiring,” he said.

State Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, and other officials participated in the meeting.