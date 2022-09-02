Andhra Pradesh: Agri Minister inaugurates renovated shrimp processing unit in Nellore

The Hindu Bureau September 02, 2022 19:52 IST

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy observing the functioning of a shrimp processing unit at Ananthapuram village, near T.P. Gudur, in SPSR Nellore district on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The factory would go a long way in providing employment to local people: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Friday said unemployed youth were now getting jobs in industrial units in their native places, thanks to the landmark legislation enacted by the YSR Congress Party government in the State. Inaugurating a renovated shrimp processing unit by Chennai-based Waterbase Ltd. at Ananthapuram village, near T.P. Gudur in SPSR Nellore district, the Minister said the State was the first in the country to reserve 75% jobs for local people in industrial units, factories, joint ventures and projects set up under public-private partnership mode. The factory, with 5,000 tonne shrimp processing capacity, would go a long way in providing employment to local people, he said, adding that industrial units had a responsibility to provide necessary training to the youth and absorb them in their units. Former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had laid the foundation for the industrial development of the State as well as of Nellore district, which saw several big ticket projects, including Smart Integrated Business City(Sri City), Apache Footwear unit, Krishnapatnam sea port and Damodaram Sanjeevaiah thermal plant getting grounded, he recalled.



