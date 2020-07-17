Andhra Governor to attend high-level meet to discuss the way forward for universities

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will attend a conference of the Vice-Chancellors of universities in the State on Friday through a video-conference from the Raj Bhavan.

The conference is being organised by the A.P. State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to deliberate on the ‘Challenges being faced by the institutions of higher education during the COVID-19 pandemic and the way out’.

Issues such as disruption in conduct of regular classes in the wake of the pandemic, the UGC guidelines on the conduct of final year examinations, and the way forward will be discussed.

APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy and Governor’s Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena will participate in the conference from the Raj Bhavan, while the Vice-Chancellors will take part from their respective offices.