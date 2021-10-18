Vijayawada

Jagan Mohan Reddy visits Avadhoota Datta Peetham

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami at Avadhoota Datta Peetham in Vijayawada on October 18, 2021. | Photo Credit: Handout
Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 18 October 2021 15:52 IST
Updated: 18 October 2021 16:26 IST

Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami said he requested the Chief Minister to take steps for the protection of lands belonging to Hindu temples

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had darshan of Goddess Sri Marakata Rajeswari and other deities in Avadhoota Datta Peetham at Patamata in Vijayawada and met Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami on Monday.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MP V. Vijayasai Reddy, Ministers Perni Venkatramaiah and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Kolusu Parthasarathy were among those present.

Speaking to media persons later, Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami said he requested the Chief Minister to take steps for the protection of lands belonging to Hindu temples and not to disturb the hereditary archaka system, which had been in vogue for a long time. He received a positive response from the CM, he added.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada
Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...