Jagan Mohan Reddy visits Avadhoota Datta Peetham

Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami said he requested the Chief Minister to take steps for the protection of lands belonging to Hindu temples

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had darshan of Goddess Sri Marakata Rajeswari and other deities in Avadhoota Datta Peetham at Patamata in Vijayawada and met Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami on Monday.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MP V. Vijayasai Reddy, Ministers Perni Venkatramaiah and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Kolusu Parthasarathy were among those present.

Speaking to media persons later, Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami said he requested the Chief Minister to take steps for the protection of lands belonging to Hindu temples and not to disturb the hereditary archaka system, which had been in vogue for a long time. He received a positive response from the CM, he added.