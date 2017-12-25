Andhra chamber to lead MSME delegation to US

The Andhra Chamber of Commerce (ACC) has joined hands with The Global Trade Driver (TGTD), Chennai-based consultants facilitating B2B connections between Indian and US companies, as a support partner for organising an MSME business delegation to the USA in March 2018.

Transatlantic Sales and Smith, Gambrell and Russell are the other partners, according to a press release by ACC Vijayawada Committee Chairman M. Rajaiah.

He stated that the MSME delegation was collaborating with Richards College of Business of the University of West Georgia and exploring other opportunities for trade promotion.

Mr. Rajaiah quoted TGTD Founder D.V. Venkatagiri as saying that the delegation would study the potential for Indian products in the USA and feasibility of setting up businesses there during their tour of Atlanta where the TGTD has an office, and during other consultations on bilateral trade.

Further information can be obtained by contacting phone numbers 7010731425, 9790973789, 8973334065 and writing to info@tgtd.biz