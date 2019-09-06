Vijayawada

Andhra Bank employees protest against merger

more-in

The Andhra Bank Award Employees’ Union (ABAEU) staged a protest outside Andhra Bank zonal office here against the bank’s proposed merger with Union Bank of India and Corporation Bank.

Expressing solidarity with the employees, Vijayawada Central MLA (YSR Congress) Malladi Vishnu said a concerted effort should be made for protecting the Andhra Bank which was emotionally connected to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayawada East MLA (TDP) Gadde Rammohan demanded that the Central government give up the plan of merger of Andhra Bank.

CPI and CPI (M) State Secretaries K. Ramakrishna and P. Madhu said the PSU banks’ merger was a step towards privatisation of the banking sector and aimed at benefiting the private banks.

ABAEU zonal secretary N. Subba Rao insisted that the Central government should reconsider the merger and claimed there was no proper justification for it.

ABAEU office-bearers V. Srinivasa Rao, K. Anand Kishore, Ch. Pavani and V. Ravi Teja were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 2:45:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/andhra-bank-employees-protest-against-merger/article29345542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY