Anantapur roads to be pothole-free

The Anantapur Municipal Corporation on Thursday launched a campaign to make the city roads ‘pothole-free’ by recarpeting the main roads at a cost of ₹40 crore.

Municipal Commissioner P.V.V.S. Murthy inspected the work on the Railway Station to Ramachandra Nagar stretch where all the projections on to the thoroughfare were removed, along with some other stretches in the city.

Hot bitumen mix for recarpeting has become very scarce and the municipal body has been scouting for the suppliers as works are in progress in other parts of the district and also new roads are being laid at other places.

“The work is apace and we hope to complete it at the earliest and give the least discomfort to commuters on city roads. Widening works are in the progress on Court Road and Gooty Road, while the railway station approach roads and the Subhash Road, along with Raju Road and its extension up to Gooty Road will be renewed ,” said the Commissioner.