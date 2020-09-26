Anantapur leads State in disposing of highest requests

ANANTAPUR

26 September 2020 23:11 IST

Earlier, people at Gotukur, a village in Kudair mandal in the district, used to face umpteen troubles in getting any errand, be it getting pension, taking a certificate or applying for a rice card, done due to lack of public transport to reach the mandal headquarters, 12 km away. But now, thanks to the Village Secretariat in the panchayat, these works can be done without them having to commute to Kudair.

This Village Secretariat has disposed of 1,645 service requests since January 26. This is one of the 1,207 such ward and village secretariats that have pushed the district into limelight for having received and disposed of the largest number of requests in the State in less than the stipulated time frame for each type of request.

Anantapur district, by disposing of 14,32,324 requests in 239 days, has a better average service request disposal time than the State’s average of 2.64 Service Level Agreement (SLA). The SLA is the average of the total number of services rendered/ number of secretariats/ number of days taken to resolve.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, who made a surprise visit to the Gotukur Secretariat on Saturday, told reporters that except for five applications made for different services, all others were disposed of and all registers were being properly maintained. The villagers asked the Collector to get a two-km black-topped road sanctioned.

Child marriage stopped

Responding to the Collector, the Mahila Police and Health Assistant gave a detailed report on their efforts to bring awareness on COVID-19 among the villagers and on the progress of the contact tracing of 32 persons, who turned positive so far. The police also informed the Collector of their success in foiling marriages of two minor girls.