Anantapur gets SKOCH award

ANANTAPUR

20 January 2021 08:29 IST

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu congratulated the then Deputy Director Horticulture B.Subba Rayudu and presented to him the certificate

The district unit of the State Department of Horticulture received the SKOCH Award for Agriculture for its efforts to help the tomato and other farmers of the region in sending their produce to New Delhi to sell them at a better price through the first-ever Kisan Rail from South India.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu congratulated the then Deputy Director Horticulture B.Subba Rayudu and presented to him the certificate received from the organisation on Monday. He thanked people in the district for making this effort a success by helping farmers.

Advertising

Advertising