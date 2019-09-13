Vijayawada

An organic idea of life-giving

The crew of the Tarpayami film, including cinematographer and director Madhu Ambat (third from left).

The crew of the Tarpayami film, including cinematographer and director Madhu Ambat (third from left).   | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Tarpayami, a Telugu movie for the global audience

Setting many firsts, an idea of a Telugu producer Sivalenka Pavani Prasad is soon going to be shaped into a classic feature film. They will crafted by the hands of several national award-winning artists and technicians from different regional film industries in the country.

The brainchild of Mr. Prasad, a relative of legendary director K. Viswanath, Tarpayami is aimed at promoting organ donation given.

Award winners’ team

Versatile cinematographer and director Madhu Ambat, a three-time national award winner, has signed up to lead the crew as director and cinematographer. Mr. Ambat has once again teamed up with Atul Kulkarni, another national award winner after the 2004 movie 1:1.6 An Ode to Life directed by the former.

Calling Tarpayami a movie with a social message Mr. Ambat saidthat it is told through the protagonist, Sastri played by Mr.Kulkarni, who has risen above all the superficial beliefs of spirituality. “The movie will demystify the myths surrounding organ donation and also convey religious harmony which we are losing in the society these days,” Mr. Ambat said speaking to The Hindu. It is the 252nd movie for Mr. Ambat who worked as cinematographer for films like Adi Sankaracharya, Anjali, Ankuram, Thammudu, Badri and the recent Malayalam film, And the Oscar Goes To.

“The film doesn’t preach about organ donation but it will make the audience feel the responsibility,” he says.

Of legends’ lineage

Mr. Prasad, great-grandson of Kasinadhuni Nageswara Rao, aka Nageswara Rao Pantulu, said more number of people should pledge to donate their organs as the world is facing an acute shortage of organs for transplantation and many die every day. “In such a scenario, our effort in this film will become fruitful even if it makes at least a few people take the pledge of organ donation,” he said.

The movie will also star young Telugu actor Adhya Krishna, veteran actor Revathi and others in the lead roles. Malayalam film industry’s noted technicians Isaac Thomas Kottukappally is the music director, while Vijai Sankar is the editor. The story was written by Sarraju Prasanna Kumar,while P. Krishna Murthy is the art director, and Siva Sankar the choreographer.

Made entirely in AP

The movie is entirely going to be shot in the State, particularly in Krishna and Guntur districts as the producers Mr. Prasad and Ambati Madhumohana Krishna want to prove that a film with proper technical values could be made within the State. “This is a Telugu movie for the global audience as the problem persists everywhere and will be dubbed in seven languages one after the other,” he said. Shooting will start on Friday at Happy Resorts near here.

Earlier, Mr. Prasad’s Mukhi Media produced a short film on organ donation which has won a national award, and was selected by the central government to be screened before screening of feature films in cinemas, as part of its awareness campaign.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2019 2:02:22 AM

