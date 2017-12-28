Amaravati will become country’s leading technopolis: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said here on Wednesday governments should no longer treat technology as an add-on as they move to provide access to the Internet which was a luxury till a decade ago. “The governments have to be online and on-time in serving the people who are increasingly adopting latest technologies,” he observed.

Dedicating the A.P. State Fiber Net Limited’s fiber grid to the public, Mr. Kovind said access to data had become a utility like water, gas and electricity and that the fiber grid project was a major milestone on the way to the transformation of the State into “Digital A.P”.

At the macro level, technology had come to drive modern governance and States could not afford to be merely reactive. Integration of their responsibilities with platforms like AP’s fiber grid and Real-Time Governance (RTG) projects would have multiple benefits as these systems result in human empowerment. With the fiber grid, the CCTV camera surveillance, the drones and the RTG, A.P. lived up to its reputation as an innovator in catching up with the latest technology trends.

Mr. Kovind said, for instance, farmers and small producers could find buyers at distant locations and the Cloud-based virtual classrooms would provide a level-playing field to the better-off children in the cities and the talented in the villages.

“What A.P. has done is remarkable. It paves the way for joining the ambitious Bharat Net project and is worthy of emulation by other States,” Mr. Kovind said.

The President hoped that with the rich assortment of technologies the A.P. government was putting in place, Amaravati would become India’s leading technopolis when the construction of the capital city was completed.

While appreciating the State’s proactive approach in realising the potential of technologies, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan cautioned the people against getting addicted to the multi-media content that the fiber grid would beam into their houses.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the Government of India had sanctioned ₹860 crore for expanding the fiber optic connectivity up to the last mile under the Digital India programme. It would be accomplished next year.

He said the video-conferencing facility inaugurated by the President would connect one crore people by the end of 2018.

The CM said the State was progressing at an impressive pace by using the latest technologies and he was confident of achieving 15% growth rate with the assistance of the Central government.

Later, during a demonstration of the RTG at the Secretariat, Mr. Kovind suggested to the CM to help other States in becoming technology-enabled by drawing from his experience in rolling out Information and Communication Technologies across sectors.