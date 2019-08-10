Amaravati Science Fair 2019 from Aug. 29

To promote scientific outlook among children and inculcate the spirit of questioning in their growing years, the Amaravati Balotsavam, an organisation formed by like-minded people from various walks of life, will host the annual Science Fair-2019 from August 29.

The three-day event has exciting activities lined up for schoolchildren of all age group. In a run-up to the main event,‘Meet the Scientists’, an interactive session for children, is being organised from 10 a.m to 1 p.m at Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala on Saturday (August 10).

A. Ramachandriah from NIT, Warangal, and ecologist Tummala Srikumar will address the children and clear their doubts on key issues. Interested students should register online at https://forms.gle/6RYrgP5iZFDPC4iC.

Competitions in different activities will be held in three categories—students of 6th and 7th classes, students of 8th, 9th and 10th classes, and ‘open to all’ category which is open to students of all colleges and outsiders irrespective of their age and qualifications.

The participants will be asked to present models or working models, flash models (to be done on the spot) and research project (a booklet should be enclosed). The themes on which the participants will develop their models are life sciences, food and agriculture, environment, energy and science and technology.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh will give special awards to new inventions which have won prizes in the field of water management, sanitation and swachatha.

No entry fee

There is no entry fee and a code will be given to every participating team. Only three projects will be allowed from each institute and the projects submitted should have been approved by the head of the institution. The set of rules have a few other conditions.

The last date for registration is August 20 and online application forms are available at https://forms.gle/BdyCGrVza1biwKw5.