Amaravati Marathon to be held on Jan. 7

The city will host the third edition of ‘Amaravati Marathon-2018’ on January 7 (Sunday).

Jointly being put together by Primelife Sports and DEEP Trust, the run will be flagged off by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and categorised in 21k, 10k and 5k segments.

“Amaravati Marathon will be a culmination of people’s love and commitment to build and nurture their capital. Running for Amaravati would mean running for a future where youngsters will build their career, where happiness index will be the measure of the quality of living and where every dream will be achieved in a brighter, healthier and happier Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Naidu, urging people to join him in this Run for Amaravati “for it is time to rise.”

The district administration is gearing up to make adequate arrangements for the mega event with the assistance of the police and other allied wings.

The event Director Murali Nannepeneni said the run is an excellent opportunity for people of the newly-formed capital to be a part of an initiative for creating awareness on health-related activities, physical literacy and also to showcase their talent.

People interested in participating can register names on the website: www.amaravatimarathon.run .

For offline registration, visit Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road.