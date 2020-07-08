Allot completed houses to beneficiaries: CPI

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna has urged the government to allot the houses completed to the identified beneficiaries immediately.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, Mr. Ramakrishna said the government should remember that the beneficiaries had paid ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh, apart from availing themselves of the bank loan.

“Construction had come to a grinding halt due to the reverse tenders process initiated by the YSRCP after coming to power. The onus, therefore, lies on the government,” the CPI leader said. “Each beneficiary has to be paid ₹55,000 to ₹75,000.The government has to clear about ₹1,100 crore due to them,” he added.

A.P. TIDCO, which was entrusted with the task, had completed the construction of six lakh houses. It had taken up construction of 7.13 lakh houses during the TDP term.

It had constructed the houses with a plinth area of 325 sft, 375 sft and 425 sft. The Central government had sanctioned 15 lakh houses between 2014 and 2019, the CPI leader said.

Referring to the house sites distribution programme, Mr. Ramakrishna said the government should allot to the beneficiaries two cents of land in the urban areas and three cents in the rural areas.