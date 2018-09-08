All-women police teams will be in action soon

The city police are planning to constitute all-women police teams soon on the lines of ‘She Teams’ in Telangana to prevent crime against women.

About 25 women constables would be drafted for the purpose. This is in addition to the Mahila Rakshak Teams and Mahila Rakshana Kendram already functioning in the city.

The project, christened e-shakti, would be launched in the city soon, Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao told The Hindu.

Plans are afoot to provide electric bicycles to the women constables under the project, who will patrol the streets.

Mr. Tirumala Rao along with Joint Commissioner of Police T.K. Rana, IGP (Training) N. Sanjay and Deputy Commissioner of Police B. Rajakumari, recently approved the model of the e-bicycles.

“Five teams would be constituted in five zones in the city. The e-bicycles would run 36 km at a stretch and are eco-friendly,” said the Police Commissioner.

Director General of Police R. P. Thakur, at a programme, praised the city police for their efforts to control crime against women and children.

Black spots

Already, police have identified vulnerable spots in each zone. The police teams, to whom necessary training would be imparted, would cover all public places, school and college zones and the black spots.

“The city police have apprehended more than 1,500 eve-teasers at different places in the last few months and given counselling to them. Women police teams would keep a vigil at bus and railway stations, parks, tourist places and other busy junctions,” said a police officer.

In addition to the e-bicycles, a four-wheeler each would be given to the teams in the five zones to help respond to the complaints fast, the Police Commissioner added.

“I tested an electric bicycle and it is good. Riding e-bicycles is easy. We have to just control the handle and brakes,” a woman constable who operated it, said.