All set for launch of fiber grid

Andhra Pradesh will reach a major milestone in taking Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) closer to the people when President Ram Nath Kovind dedicates the Fiber Grid project on December 27. It will provide state-of-the-art ‘triple play services’ that comprise Internet, television and voice telephony.

According to an official release, the Internet services will make broadband connections available at a very high speed of 15 to 100 Mbps and 250-plus television channels combined with telephone services free from rent.

More importantly, the fiber grid will facilitate the connection of 20,000 surveillance cameras across the State and 16 integrated district command control and data centres, provide the ICT infrastructure for smart cities, beam digital content to over 4,000 government schools and help in rendering telemedicine services at more than 6,000 primary health centres.

Taking stock of the arrangements for the launch of the prestigious programme on Monday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the fiber grid connections would be available to around one lakh households with 100% connectivity in 55 villages and will be scaled up to 30 lakh households by 2019.

He expressed confidence that the fiber grid project would earn a global recognition by rendering the triple play services at such nominal charges.