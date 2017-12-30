‘All is well on the law and order front in Capital region’

The city police succeeded in controlling crime and providing protection to citizens in the AP capital. However, there was a spurt in cyber crime and sexual assault (rape) cases, which was quite disturbing, said Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang.

The initiatives taken for protecting women, child and the aged were giving good results, and proposals had been sent for setting up new police stations at Gannavaram and Jakkampudi Colony, the CP said at the year-end press conference held here on Friday.

Giving the details of property offences, traffic violations, accidents, rapes, cyber crimes and other cases booked in 2017, Mr. Sawang said as many as 992 cases were registered on crime against women, which was 902 in 2016. As many as 360 people died and 1,486 suffered injuries in road accidents (up to December 27) in 1,613 mishaps. In 2016, 382 people died and 1,605 sustained injuries in 1,640 road accidents.

As regards traffic violations, 3.86 lakh cases were booked on helmetless, triple riding, over speed, drunk and drive, cell phone driving and overloading. In all, 5,498 persons were booked on drunk and drive charges of which 207 were jailed and 111 persons were ordered by the court to do traffic duties.

“This year, 4,421 minors, who were caught driving vehicles, and were given counselling. 141 black spots were identified, which were prone to road accidents. The spots were divided into A, B and C categories, and steps are being taken to prevent accidents at these spots,” Mr. Sawang said.

27 lives saved

“We saved 27 lives by shifting the victims on rescue vehicles in 169 road mishaps. About 141 suffered injuries in these accidents,” the commissioner said and praised traffic cops for their prompt action.

On cyber crimes, 185 cases were registered this year, which were 87 last year. The cases include, online bank frauds, cheating promising jobs, loans, delivery of goods and marriages through online, sending abusive SMS and mails, abusing through various social media sites and uploading obscene videos.

In all, 77 sexual assault cases were registered, including 71 cases of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. In city, 148 girl missing cases were reported, of which 142 were solved, and efforts are on to trace the remaining girls, the commissioner said.

Besides, police detected many sensational cases, including the Governorpet gold theft case, spurious, drugs, ghee, spices and other products and many murder for gain cases, he added.

As many as 2,375 gambling cases and 16 cases were booked on ganja smuggling. Police are focussing on rowdy elements, including some women who are facing suspect sheets in the city, the commissioner explained.

Deputy Commissioners of Police T.K. Rana, J. Brahma Reddy and Ghajarao Bhupal and Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Sravani were among those present.