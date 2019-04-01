Vijayawada

AgriGold vice-chairman dies in Secunderabad

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 01 April 2019 23:17 IST
Updated: 01 April 2019 23:17 IST

AgriGold Group of Companies vice-chairman Immadi Sadasiva Varaprasad (70) reportedly died of cardiac arrest in Secunderabad on Monday. He was a resident of Vijayawada.

Mr. Varaprasad, who was arrested in AgriGold fraud along with others in the case, was out on bail.

He went to Secunderabad in a train and collapsed near the railway station, the Gopalapuram police said.

Case registered

“We registered a case under Section.174 Cr.P.C. (Suspicious Death). The body would be handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Tuesday,” said Circle Inspector M. Niranjan Reddy. The police alerted the Crime Investigation Department (CID) police, who are investigating AgriGold case, on the death of Mr. Varaprasad.

