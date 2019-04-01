AgriGold vice-chairman dies in Secunderabad

AgriGold Group of Companies vice-chairman Immadi Sadasiva Varaprasad (70) reportedly died of cardiac arrest in Secunderabad on Monday. He was a resident of Vijayawada.
Mr. Varaprasad, who was arrested in AgriGold fraud along with others in the case, was out on bail.
He went to Secunderabad in a train and collapsed near the railway station, the Gopalapuram police said.
Case registered
“We registered a case under Section.174 Cr.P.C. (Suspicious Death). The body would be handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Tuesday,” said Circle Inspector M. Niranjan Reddy. The police alerted the Crime Investigation Department (CID) police, who are investigating AgriGold case, on the death of Mr. Varaprasad.
