Vijayawada

AgriGold vice-chairman dies in Secunderabad

more-in

AgriGold Group of Companies vice-chairman Immadi Sadasiva Varaprasad (70) reportedly died of cardiac arrest in Secunderabad on Monday. He was a resident of Vijayawada.

Mr. Varaprasad, who was arrested in AgriGold fraud along with others in the case, was out on bail.

He went to Secunderabad in a train and collapsed near the railway station, the Gopalapuram police said.

Case registered

“We registered a case under Section.174 Cr.P.C. (Suspicious Death). The body would be handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Tuesday,” said Circle Inspector M. Niranjan Reddy. The police alerted the Crime Investigation Department (CID) police, who are investigating AgriGold case, on the death of Mr. Varaprasad.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 10:04:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/agrigold-vice-chairman-dies-in-secunderabad/article26705492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY