AgriGold customers’ verification begins

All roads led to the Command and Control Centre’s premises on M.G.Road as the verification process of the AgriGold Group of Companies began on Thursday.

The process, initiated to corroborate the veracity of bonds possessed by the customers, who had registered their names online, started on an encouraging note as customers turned out from various places right from the morning. However the computers went haywire for while causing jitters to the authorities. But soon they were restored.

The police department and Crime Investigation Department, which are jointly conducting the process, have set up 17 counters each one dealing with customers from different mandals of the district.

“There are 17,244 customers in Vijayawada region and today 50 customers will be verified. From tomorrow we will verify 100 customers from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. The verification will continue till month end,” said an official.

There are 8,792 customers in Vijayawada urban while 1,398 are from Vijayawada rural. Customers from Governorpet, Satyanarayanapuram, Machavaram, Ajitsinghnagar, Bhavanipuram, Patamata, Ibrahimpatnam, Penamaluru, Gannavaram, Kankipadu, Unguturu, Vuyyuru, Thotalavaluru, and Pamidimukkala along with One and Two town police station areas, should make use of the opportunity.

The authorities, for the benefit of the customers, have spruced up information banners about the counters and the particulars of the customers.

AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association president Muppallla Nageswara Rao, who witnessed the process, said that those, who are yet to register their names online can do it now and they will called for verification after October 23. “The present verification is for those who had already registered their names online. The online address is www.protectionofapdepositors.com,” he pointed out.

He said the authorities were insisting on the latest receipt but many customers were not having recent one but the older ones. “We are requesting the authorities to consider the old receipts in such cases,” he said.

He also advised the customers to make use of the process and enrol their names online and get their bonds and documents verified.” This is the first step towards claiming back your hard-earned money. So make use of the opportunity proved to you by the State Government”.

Mr. Rao said though the verification process had begun still it is a long way to go as everything depended on the smooth take over of AgriGold by Essel Group of Companies. “Without any hitch, Essel should complete the takeover formalities. In case if it backs out, then the State Government should come forward to resolve the issue,” he demanded.