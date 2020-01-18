Vijayawada

AG presents arguments in High Court hearing on petition against frequent Section 144 imposition

Hearing on plea against ‘curbs’ in capital area posted for January 20

Hearing on a petition against frequent imposition of Section 144 and alleged brutality by the police in the capital region villages against peaceful demonstrators was posted for January 20 by the High court.

When the petition come up for hearing on Friday, Advocate-General(AG) Subrahmanyam Sriram argued that all photographs submitted by the petitions as evidence had been analysed with accompanying videos and notes. He argued that the submitted photos could not be seen in isolation. All photographs filed by the petitioners were explained with comments and videos.

Photos in focus

Justice Satyanarayana Murthy asked several questions with regard to the photographs submitted to the court by the petitioners. The AG pointed to a few pictures and claimed that the photos were fake and morphed.

The AG argued that the march taken out in Mandadam village was permitted as per the AP Police manual.

He said that peaceful protest was not disturbed at any place. On January 10, an orchestrated effort was put to converge on Benz Circle and disrupt normal life and hence the police intervened. The State did not have a policy of condoning any police excess, the AG said.

With regard to imposition of Section 144, detailed counters are required to be filed, he said and sought ten days time. There was a call for laying of siege to the Assembly, the Collectorate and a jail bharo programme on January 20 and the police should have the liberty to deal with the situation in accordance with law, the AG argued.

