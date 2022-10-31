After a long gap, children resume cleaning drive on Krishna river bank

The children joined students of Aravinda School in cleaning and clearing up the river of plastic and other litter

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 31, 2022 03:07 IST

The children are back on the banks of River Krishna in Vijayawada, running , swimming and cleaning up the place. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a prolonged gap on account of rains, a large group of school children thronged the south bank of river Krishna this Sunday to run, play and clean up the surroundings, a regular activity taken up by an enthusiastic group of eco warriors, headed by members of Amaravati Walkers and Runners’ Association (AWARA).

Drawn from different educational institutions, the children joined students of Aravinda School in cleaning and clearing up the river of plastic and other litter. Introducing themselves to the regular crowd, they shared their experiences and later, planted fruit saplings. The river precinct resonated with their patriotic songs.

Devulapalli Srinivas, a former banker-turned entrepreneur, who flagged off the run, lauded the association’s decade-long crusade on the river, protecting the nature and educating the future citizens on the significance of environment conservation.

Divided in groups, the frolickers, young and old, took to walking, running, swimming and playing before collectively cleaning the litter strewn around the place. Swim coordinator Sakuntala Devi and AWARA members Ramesh, Nandakishore, S. Mohan, Sharone, Krishna and Prasad among others coordinated the activities. People interested in joining can enroll by contacting the organisers on 9494126812.

